Chengdu Universiade | Athletics competitions kick off at FISU Games

Xinhua) 14:23, August 01, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The track and field competitions of the FISU World University Games began at Chengdu's Shuangliu Sports Center Stadium on Tuesday morning. A total of 50 gold medals will be awarded from Tuesday to Sunday.

Chinese sprinter Chen Guanfeng started his competition with a relaxed mindset and advanced to the men's 100m semifinal in 10.37 seconds, ranking second in the qualification.

"After I joined [Asia's fastest person over 100m] Su Bingtian's team this year, I've made some adjustment in technical details, so my performance is not expected to be out of the ordinary, but personally I hope I can run 10.10s," said 23-year-old Chen when arriving in Chengdu.

Chen's teammate Deng Zhijian also entered the semifinal after finishing first in his heat.

Mateusz Siuda of Poland advanced to the semifinal in 10.34, while pre-tournament favorite Kadrian Goldson of Jamaica ranked only ninth in 10.47.

Reece Holder of Australia advanced to the men's 400m semifinal with a time of 46.10 seconds. Umar Osman of Malaysia and Nigeria's Sewekan Thovoethin both set their personal bests in the qualification, advancing to the semifinals in second and fourth places respectively.

Corrssia Perry of the United States advanced to the women's 400m semifinal along with 15 other athletes.

