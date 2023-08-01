Chengdu Universiade | Athletics competitions kick off at FISU Games
CHENGDU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The track and field competitions of the FISU World University Games began at Chengdu's Shuangliu Sports Center Stadium on Tuesday morning. A total of 50 gold medals will be awarded from Tuesday to Sunday.
Chinese sprinter Chen Guanfeng started his competition with a relaxed mindset and advanced to the men's 100m semifinal in 10.37 seconds, ranking second in the qualification.
"After I joined [Asia's fastest person over 100m] Su Bingtian's team this year, I've made some adjustment in technical details, so my performance is not expected to be out of the ordinary, but personally I hope I can run 10.10s," said 23-year-old Chen when arriving in Chengdu.
Chen's teammate Deng Zhijian also entered the semifinal after finishing first in his heat.
Mateusz Siuda of Poland advanced to the semifinal in 10.34, while pre-tournament favorite Kadrian Goldson of Jamaica ranked only ninth in 10.47.
Reece Holder of Australia advanced to the men's 400m semifinal with a time of 46.10 seconds. Umar Osman of Malaysia and Nigeria's Sewekan Thovoethin both set their personal bests in the qualification, advancing to the semifinals in second and fourth places respectively.
Corrssia Perry of the United States advanced to the women's 400m semifinal along with 15 other athletes.
Photos
Related Stories
- China concludes 2023 Asian Athletics Championships with two more golds
- China wins women's 4x100m relay gold at Asian Athletics Championships
- Highlights of 2023 China's National Athletics Championships
- China's star sprinter Su encourages kids to engage in athletics
- China's Liu wins women's 20km at World Athletics Race Walking Tour
- Highlights of 2023 Chinese National Athletics Indoor Championships
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.