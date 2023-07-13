China wins women's 4x100m relay gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Gold medalists Ge Manqi, Wei Yongli, Liang Xiaojing and Yuan Qiqi (from L to R) of China pose after the women's 4X100 meters relay final at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, July 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese track and field team kicked start the Asian Athletics Championships campaign here on Wednesday with women's 4x100m relay gold and three silver medals.

In the women's 4x100m relay final, Liang Xiaojing, Wei Yongli, Yuan Qiqi and Ge Manqi clinched the title for China with a time of 43.35 seconds.

In the men's 4x100m relay final, despite the absence of their Asian nemesis Japan, the Chinese quartet only clocked 38.87 seconds and crossed the finish line behind Thailand, who took home the gold with a new national record of 38.55 seconds.

In the women's javelin, Tokyo Olympic champion Liu Shiying claimed the second spot with her first attempt of 61.51 meters. Japan's Marina Saito won the gold medal with a best attempt of 61.67 meters.

In the women's triple jump, Zeng Rui added another silver medal to the Chinese tally with her last jump of 14.01 meters. Japan's Mariko Morimoto won gold with her final jump of 14.06 meters.

Ren Tazawa won another gold medal for Japan by finishing first in men's 10,000 meters.

Liu Shiying of China competes during the women's javelin throw final at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, July 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

