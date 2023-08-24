We Are China

In pics: World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Xinhua) 16:50, August 24, 2023

Athletes compete during the Women's 35km Race Walk Final of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Athletes compete during the Men's 35km Race Walk Final of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Sifan Hassan (R) of the Netherlands competes during the Women's 5000m Heat of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Lilian Kasait Rengeruk of Kenya competes during the Women's 5000m Heat of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Anjelina Nadai Lohalith of Athlete Refugee Team (ART) competes during the Women's 5000m Heat of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

