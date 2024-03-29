In pics: Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships

March 29, 2024

Gong Lijiao of Hebei competes during the women's shot put final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Gong Lijiao of Hebei reacts during the women's shot put final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Wu Yanni (C) of Sichuan competes during the women's 60m hurdles heat at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Wu Yanni (C) of Sichuan reacts before the women's 60m hurdles heat at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Gong Lijiao of Hebei competes during the women's shot put final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Guo Sijia of Jilin competes during the women's long jump final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tan Mengyi of Jiangsu competes during the women's long jump final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Wu Binbin of Fujian competes during the women's long jump final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Gong Lijiao of Hebei competes during the women's shot put final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Guo Sijia of Jilin competes during the women's long jump final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Gong Lijiao of Hebei competes during the women's shot put final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Wu Yanni (C) of Sichuan competes during the women's 60m hurdles heat at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Gong Lijiao of Hebei competes during the women's shot put final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Wu Yanni of Sichuan gets ready for the women's 60m hurdles heat at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tan Mengyi of Jiangsu competes during the women's long jump final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Gold medalist Gong Lijiao of Hebei celebrates during the awarding ceremony for women's shot put at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

