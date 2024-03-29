In pics: Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships
Gong Lijiao of Hebei competes during the women's shot put final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Gong Lijiao of Hebei reacts during the women's shot put final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Wu Yanni (C) of Sichuan competes during the women's 60m hurdles heat at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Wu Yanni (C) of Sichuan reacts before the women's 60m hurdles heat at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Gong Lijiao of Hebei competes during the women's shot put final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Guo Sijia of Jilin competes during the women's long jump final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Tan Mengyi of Jiangsu competes during the women's long jump final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Wu Binbin of Fujian competes during the women's long jump final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Gong Lijiao of Hebei competes during the women's shot put final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Guo Sijia of Jilin competes during the women's long jump final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Gong Lijiao of Hebei competes during the women's shot put final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Wu Yanni (C) of Sichuan competes during the women's 60m hurdles heat at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Gong Lijiao of Hebei competes during the women's shot put final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Wu Yanni of Sichuan gets ready for the women's 60m hurdles heat at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Tan Mengyi of Jiangsu competes during the women's long jump final at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Gold medalist Gong Lijiao of Hebei celebrates during the awarding ceremony for women's shot put at the Chinese National Indoor Athletics Championships in north China's Tianjin Municipality on March 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Richardson crowned as 100m world champion
- Feature: New sports trending among Chinese youth
- Feature: China's 17-year-old sprinter debuts at Student (Youth) Games with national jr record
- Asian Games 100m winner Ge crowned at China National Indoor Athletics Prix
- Wang Nan re-elected as World Athletics Council member
- In pics: World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.