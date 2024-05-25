Commentary: Malicious intent behind U.S. "congratulations"

Xinhua) 11:14, May 25, 2024

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen in Washington, D.C., the United States, Feb. 6, 2024. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

There is only one China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government that represents China, which are all facts recognized by the international community.

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. State Department on Monday sent its so-called congratulations to the newly inaugurated leader in the Taiwan region, which some former senior U.S. officials have visited.

As always, the so-called congratulations harbor the ulterior motives of supporting "Taiwan independence" separatist forces to contain China.

A blatant violation of the one-China principle and gross interference in China's internal affairs, the erroneous words and deeds by some U.S. politicians put cross-Strait stability and the U.S. relations with China at risk.

The United States should abide by the one-China principle, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly, cease all forms of official exchanges with Taiwan, and stop sending any wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

The one-China principle is a consensus in the international community and a basic norm governing international relations. The erroneous words and deeds by the U.S. side have ignored and trampled on international law and the basic norms of international relations.

From the very first country that established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China to the 183rd country of Nauru, they have all made commitments to adhering to the one-China principle, which shows that the one-China principle is universally recognized and represents public opinion and a global trend.

There are numerous precedents of global opposition to the United States' blatant violation of the one-China principle. After then-Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in 2022, more than 170 countries and many international organizations have spoken up for what is right, reaffirming their commitment to the one-China principle and expressing support for China in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows the White House and a stop sign in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations.

U.S. President Joe Biden has reiterated his commitment that Washington does not support "Taiwan independence," "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," nor does it seek to use Taiwan as a tool to contain China. But has Washington delivered on the commitment?

The reality is, in recent years, Washington has been backtracking, going against its commitment of maintaining unofficial ties with the Taiwan region, upgrading its level of contact with Taiwan and steadily increasing arms sales to Taiwan.

The hard-won momentum of improvement in China-U.S. relations must be followed by turning verbal commitments into concrete actions.

With the illusion of "using Taiwan to contain China," some U.S. politicians have underestimated China's strong determination and firm will of resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Resolving the Taiwan question and achieving complete national reunification is the shared aspiration and firm will of all the Chinese people, and there is no room for any compromise. The Chinese people have the enormous capability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The historical trend toward a stronger China, national rejuvenation, and reunification cannot be stopped, and "Taiwan independence" is doomed to collapse despite all the hype by some anti-China politicians in Washington. They had better drop their illusion.

