Xi calls for furthering reform to power modernization in Shandong inspection

JINAN, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed comprehensively deepening reform to drive Chinese modernization during an inspection trip to the eastern economic powerhouse of Shandong Province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the coastal province to pursue reform-driven high-quality development and build itself into "a hub of high-level opening up."

Shandong, a frontier of China's reform and opening up, is now an industrial base and a major grain producer. With a population of 100 million, the province ranked third in GDP last year among all provincial-level regions in China. Shandong is also the birthplace of Confucius.

Xi's trip to Shandong, lasting from Wednesday to Friday, is the first local inspection he has made since the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau held a meeting on April 30.

It was decided at the meeting that the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee will be held in Beijing in July, and that the session will primarily examine issues related to further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization.

"Strive for excellence in comprehensively deepening reform and advancing high-level opening up," Xi told local officials during the tour.

On Wednesday afternoon, Xi first visited Rizhao Port, where he observed automated container terminal operations.

The port, constructed after China launched the reform and opening-up drive in the late 1970s, has evolved into a modern facility over the decades, gaining valuable experience in upgrading and transforming traditional industries to foster new quality productive forces.

Later, Xi toured a coastal greenway in Rizhao to learn about local efforts in ecological restoration.

"The goal of advancing Chinese modernization is to make people's lives better and better," Xi said.

On Friday morning, he attended a meeting in Jinan, the provincial capital, to hear reports on the work of the province's Party and government authorities.

Xi underscored the need to fully unleash the potential of integrating the real economy with the digital economy and to develop new quality productive forces based on local conditions.

It was imperative to push ahead with the transition to the model of green and low-carbon development, boost sci-tech innovation in green and environmental protection sectors and spur the development of such industries, as well as build a world-class cluster of seaports to set the pace for modern marine economy development, he said.

Xi said Shandong should work actively to build international logistics corridors, be innovative in promoting the coordination of free trade zones, deeply integrate itself into the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, build competent platforms for significant international exchanges and cooperation, and play an important role in facilitating the dual circulation of domestic and international markets.

He urged efforts to vigorously promote the development of modern agriculture, develop the region into a higher-level "granary," and expand the paths toward common prosperity.

Xi stressed the need to facilitate dialogue and mutual understanding between civilizations and amplify Chinese culture's global reach and influence through platforms such as the International Confucius Cultural Festival.

He also highlighted the pivotal role of upholding the Party's leadership and strengthening work related to Party building in advancing Chinese modernization.

Senior officials including Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection tour.

On Thursday morning, Xi met with senior officers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army troops stationed in Jinan.

