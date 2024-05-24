PLA drills serve as resolute punishment of "Taiwan independence" provocations: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:59, May 24, 2024

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing military drills conducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) around Taiwan Island serve as a resolute punishment of the provocative statements by the leader of the Taiwan region, a mainland spokesperson said.

The drills are also a stern warning to external forces that support "Taiwan independence" and interfere in China's internal affairs, as well as a just act to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, in response to a media query.

The mainland will never tolerate nor leave any room for activities seeking "Taiwan independence," Chen said.

"If the separatists of 'Taiwan independence' persist in their reckless actions, we will take resolute measures to crush their attempts and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

It should be noted that all the countermeasures are aimed at separatist activities and external interference instead of the compatriots of Taiwan, he said.

Chen called on compatriots in Taiwan to firmly stand on the right side of history, be upright Chinese who discern right from wrong and act with righteousness, and join hands with their mainland counterparts to oppose "Taiwan independence" and external interference and safeguard the common homeland of the Chinese nation.

