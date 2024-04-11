China urges U.S. to cease sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces

Xinhua) 09:11, April 11, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday urged the United States to fulfill its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" and to cease sending the wrong signals to separatist forces.

"We urge the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques with concrete actions," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Zhu made the statement at a regular press conference of the office while responding to a media inquiry regarding remarks made recently by Laura Rosenberger, chair of the board of trustees of the "American Institute in Taiwan."

The one-China principle is the political foundation and fundamental premise for the establishment and development of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, Zhu said.

The U.S. "Taiwan Relations Act" and "Six Assurances" seriously violate the one-China principle, the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and the basic norms of international relations, and grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, the spokesperson said, calling them "entirely wrong, illegal, and invalid."

"The Chinese government has consistently and resolutely opposed them from the outset," she said.

