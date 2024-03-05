China opposes "Taiwan independence," external interference

Xinhua) 09:23, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China resolutely opposes "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference, and promotes the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

