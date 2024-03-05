Home>>
China opposes "Taiwan independence," external interference
(Xinhua) 09:23, March 05, 2024
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China resolutely opposes "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and external interference, and promotes the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Taiwan's DPP slammed for purchasing U.S. arms
- One-China principle advocates should support China's peaceful reunification: FM
- Mainland asks U.S. to refrain from sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces
- U.S. urged to honor its commitment on one-China policy
- China warns Philippines not to play with fire on Taiwan question
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.