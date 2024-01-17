China warns Philippines not to play with fire on Taiwan question

Xinhua) 10:32, January 17, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China warns the Philippines not to play with fire on the Taiwan question and to stop sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos' message of congratulations to Lai Ching-te.

Mao said that President Marcos' remarks seriously violated the one-China principle and the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines, seriously breached the political commitments made by the Philippines to China and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs. China deplores and strongly opposes this and has lodged a strong protest with the Philippines.

On Tuesday morning, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Nong Rong summoned the Philippine Ambassador to China to make solemn démarches and urged the Philippine side to give a responsible explanation to China, Mao added.

The results of the Taiwan election will not change the basic pattern and direction of development of cross-Straits relations, and will not stop the general trend of China's eventual and inevitable reunification, said Mao.

The spokesperson suggested that President Marcos read more books so that he can properly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan question and draw the right conclusions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)