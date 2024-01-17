Many countries clearly state support for one-China principle: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:35, January 17, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Since Jan. 13, countries and international organizations have been openly reaffirming their commitment to the one-China principle, firm support for China's effort of upholding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, opposition to any form of "Taiwan independence" and support for China's reunification, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when answering a relevant query.

Apart from countries and international organizations that have been mentioned on the daily press briefing on Monday, a large number of countries, including Pakistan, the Maldives, Myanmar, Iran, Syria, Tunisia, Palestine, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Central Africa, Niger, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros, Lesotho, Somalia, Djibouti, Mali, Burundi, Gambia, Vanuatu, Tonga, Kiribati, Dominica, Nicaragua, and Bolivia as well as the African Union also clearly stated their support for the one-China principle and opposition to "Taiwan independence," said Mao.

"We applaud and appreciate the just position of these countries and organizations," she said.

"We are convinced that the international community will continue to, in accordance with the one-China principle, support the Chinese people's just cause of opposing 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities and striving to achieve national reunification," Mao added.

