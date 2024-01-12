China urges U.S. to stop interfering in elections in Taiwan region

Xinhua) 08:05, January 12, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Thursday said that the elections in the Taiwan region are purely China's internal affairs, which brook no external interference, and China urges the U.S. side to stop interfering in elections in the Taiwan region in any form.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when answering a relevant query.

Mao said there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. China firmly opposes the United States having any form of official contact with the Taiwan region.

The United States needs to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, stop official contact with the Taiwan region, and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, she said.

The United States must not interfere in the elections in the Taiwan region in any form, or do anything harmful to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, she said.

The Taiwan question is China's internal affairs. Elections in the Taiwan region are purely China's internal affairs that brook no external interference, said Mao, noting that China deplores and strongly opposes the U.S.' unwarranted comments on Taiwan's elections.

Mao stressed that the Taiwan question is the very core of China's core interests and is the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations.

China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, honor the commitment made by U.S. leaders, stop interfering in elections in the Taiwan region in any form and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, said the spokesperson.

She added China will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

