DPP's stubborn pursuit for "Taiwan independence" extremely harmful: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:38, January 02, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday called on compatriots in Taiwan to be fully aware of the harmful nature of the path and policies of the island's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority, which is dominated by its stubborn pursuit for "Taiwan independence."

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments in response to a media query regarding Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's New Year address.

Since 2016, the DPP authority has obstinately adhered to the separatist position of "Taiwan independence" and refused to recognize the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, said Chen.

He added that it made provocations in pursuit of "independence" in collusion with external forces, damaged the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, blatantly obstructed cross-Strait communications and cooperation, and continuously escalated the tense and volatile situation across the Taiwan Strait.

Chen noted that the so-called "Tsai Ing-wen path" is a path of "Taiwan independence" and confrontation, and is harmful to Taiwan. It is the major threat to Taiwan's security, the interests of Taiwan people, and regional stability.

The path will only lead Taiwan away from peace and prosperity and towards conflict and recession, said Chen. He called on Taiwan compatriots to fully understand the destructive nature of the DPP's scheme, do their part in steering cross-Strait relations back onto the right track of peaceful development, and safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as their own safety and wellbeing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)