China to take countermeasures against companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan
(Xinhua) 16:44, December 18, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will take countermeasures against relevant companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.
