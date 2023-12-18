Languages

Monday, December 18, 2023

China to take countermeasures against companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan

(Xinhua) 16:44, December 18, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will take countermeasures against relevant companies involved in arms sales to Taiwan, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

