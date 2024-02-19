One-China principle advocates should support China's peaceful reunification: FM

February 19, 2024

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Those who uphold the one-China principle should also support China's peaceful reunification, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday at the 60th Munich Security Conference.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when responding to a Taiwan-related question after delivering a keynote speech at the "China in the World" session at the conference. He stressed that Taiwan has always been part of China.

In 1943, the governments of China, the United States and Britain jointly issued the Cairo Declaration, which stipulates clearly that all the territories Japan has stolen from the Chinese, such as Taiwan, shall be restored to China, Wang noted, adding that Article 8 of the Potsdam Proclamation issued in 1945 stipulates that the terms of the Cairo Declaration shall be carried out.

The UN documents have also clearly described Taiwan as a province of China, he added.

All these facts have fully demonstrated that the Taiwan question is one hundred percent China's internal matter, he stressed.

Taiwan has never been and will never be a country, Wang said, noting that this is a basic historical fact and a consensus of the international community.

As an unsettled question since the Chinese civil war, Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland and the two sides of the Taiwan Straits will surely achieve reunification, Wang said.

It is the firm will of the 1.4 billion Chinese people and an inevitable trend of history, he added.

It serves the interests of all to maintain stability across the Straits, Wang said, stressing that it is the "Taiwan independence" forces on the island that undermine peace and stability in the region.

"Taiwan independence" is as incompatible with cross-Straits peace as fire with water, he said.

To uphold the one-China principle, one should support China's peaceful reunification, and to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, one must oppose "Taiwan independence," he said.

