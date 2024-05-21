Commentary: Lai's risky gamble with "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 13:03, May 21, 2024

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The political lies and inflammatory rhetoric of the "inaugural speech" given by Taiwan's new leader, Lai Ching-te, effectively made the address a de facto "manifesto" for "Taiwan independence."

Lai's words reveal his true intention of sacrificing peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait for his own desire for power. However, as the proverb goes, he who plays with fire will eventually get burned.

Not only did Lai advocate the "two states" theory, asserting that the two sides of the Strait do not belong to each other, he even went as far to label the Chinese mainland "a foreign country."

Observers in Taiwan are aghast that Lai has already surpassed his predecessors including Lee Teng-hui, Chen Shui-bian, and Tsai Ing-wen on the path of "Taiwan independence."

Lai maliciously stoked fears of a "military threat" from the mainland. He accused the mainland of being "the greatest strategic challenge to global peace and stability" in an attempt to bind the 23 million people in Taiwan to the bandwagon of "Taiwan independence."

Lai pandered to anti-China forces in the West, willingly acting as their pawn. His pursuit of foreign favor essentially involves selling out, harming, and even destroying Taiwan to gain recognition.

The past eight years of sharply deteriorating cross-strait relations fully demonstrate that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s "Taiwan independence" position is the root cause.

It appears clear that Lai intends to continue along this erroneous path, leading Taiwan further away from peace and prosperity. Obviously, he is extremely dangerous, which sparks concern on the island that he will create even greater trouble.

"Taiwan independence" is the most dangerous alteration to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and the greatest disruption to regional peace.

The people of Taiwan should join hands with their compatriots on the mainland, resolutely safeguard the common homeland of the Chinese nation and steer cross-strait relations back onto the correct path.

China must and will be reunified. "Taiwan independence" is a countercurrent of history and its pursuit will only lead to a dead end.

The realization of complete national reunification is unstoppable by any force. The mainland will never tolerate any form of "Taiwan independence" separatist act.

Lai and the DPP, if they continue going on the wrong path of "Taiwan independence," will inevitably face destruction.

