"Taiwan independence" separatist activities most destructive elements to peace across Taiwan Strait: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 10:07, May 22, 2024

ASTANA, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Tuesday the Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and "Taiwan independence" separatist activities are the most destructive elements to the peace across the Taiwan Strait.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stated China's solemn position on the Taiwan question while addressing a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana.

Denouncing the actions of individuals like Lai Ching-te as disgraceful betrayals of the nation and the ancestors, Wang said no matter what tricks they play, they cannot prevent China from ultimately achieving complete reunification, as Taiwan is bound to return to the embrace of the motherland.

All "Taiwan independence" separatists are set to be nailed to the pillar of shame in history, Wang said.

During the meeting, Wang expressed appreciation for the SCO member states for firmly adhering to the one-China principle based on the basic norms of international relations on defending each country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wang said he believes that the world will continue to support the Chinese people's just cause of opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and striving for national reunification.

