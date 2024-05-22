Tourist trains enrich travelers' options

People's Daily Online) 10:29, May 22, 2024

Passengers on tourist train Y445 recently embarked on a 15-day cross-country tour from Beijing to Laos, visiting famous scenic areas along the route. These included Mount Emei in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the Patuxay monument in Vientiane, and the Royal Palace in Luang Prabang, Laos.

Elderly passengers on train Y535, traveling from Xi'an to Tongchuan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, were treated to a temple fair experience. Actors and performers provided continuous entertainment throughout the journey.

China's railway departments are creating high-quality customized tourist train products for passengers by combining local culture, customs, and natural resources.

The first "Tianshan" high-quality tourist train launched by Xinjiang's railway authority this year departs from a railway station in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on May 8, 2024. (Photo/Zou Yi)

Long-distance tourist trains primarily target passengers aged between 50 and 70 years old, offering tailored amenities such as accommodations, dining, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment to meet the specific requirements of these tourists, according to Yan Lei, deputy general manager of the tourist train division at China Railway Travel Service Group.

China Railway Xian Group Co., Ltd. has developed 56 tourist products of various themes and price ranges. This year, the company has operated 23 tourist trains, transporting nearly 21,000 passengers.

To meet the preferences of middle-aged and elderly travelers, railway departments have introduced personalized services, thus ensuring a comfortable and secure experience.

Dedicated waiting areas and boarding channels have been established at many railway stations to facilitate the orderly travel of tour groups.

To enhance the passenger experience during long train rides, railway departments have carried out improvements and upgrades at the dining carriages of many trains. These enhancements include the addition of entertainment features such as sound systems and foldable tables. Furthermore, services like bars and KTV facilities have been introduced. Various activities such as singing and dancing performances, tea ceremonies, prize quizzes, and handicraft workshops have also been organized to provide entertainment and increase passenger engagement.

The expansion of customized train services has had a significant positive impact, generating substantial tourism revenue for various destinations.

For instance, the ice and snow-themed tourist trains operated by China Railway Xian Group Co., Ltd. have contributed over 4 million yuan ($552,796) in comprehensive tourism revenue to tourist destinations.

