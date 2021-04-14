Xinjiang launches its first tourist train in 2021

Ecns.cn) 11:22, April 14, 2021

The picture taken on April 13, 2021 shows passengers get ready to board the train. The first cultural tourist-dedicated train of 2021 left Urumqi Railway Station in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday. A total of 566 tourists will visit scenic spots in Henan, Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces during the 14-day journey. The train is the first outbound train of Xinjiang Railway since the outbreak of COVID-19. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

