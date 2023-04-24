China launches tourist-dedicated trains ahead of Labor Day holiday

People's Daily Online) 09:36, April 24, 2023

To further tap into the robust recovery of the domestic tourism market, many Chinese cities have launched tourist trains before the five-day Labor Day holiday, which will start on April 29 and end on May 3 this year.

Stewardesses pose in front of the "panda train" in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 24, 2021. China's first panda-themed tourist train "panda train" started trial run in Sichuan on that day. (Photo/Xinhua)

China Railway Jinan Group Co., Ltd. launched its first barbecue-themed special weekend tourist train service on March 31, 2023 to better meet the needs of passengers on short-distance tours between Jinan city and Zibo city in east China's Shandong Province, since the recent Zibo barbecue craze has enticed more people to go to Zibo. The train currently runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Similar tourist train services with different themes have sprung up all over the country.

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region launched the first special tourist train service for tours around the Taklimakan Desert on March 27.

The next day, a dedicated tourist train left the Beijing Fengtai Railway Station in Beijing for tourist attractions in east China's Jiangxi Province, Zhejiang Province, and Anhui Province.

China Railway Lanzhou Group Co., Ltd. launched a high-speed tourist train featuring peach blossom appreciation tour around western China on April 13.

China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. also plans to roll out a tourist train service between Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, and Dandong city in northeast China's Liaoning Province, to allow tourists to enjoy the scenery of vast grasslands in northeast China.

Compared to regular trains, tourist-dedicated trains provide comprehensive services catering to people as both passengers and tourists, according to Tang Chengcai, professor at the School of Tourism Sciences, Beijing International Studies University.

Tourists who choose such dedicated trains do not need to transfer to get to their destinations. Tourist-dedicated trains only stop at railway stations of tourist itineraries.

A well-known tourist-dedicated train service launched by railway authorities in Xinjiang, for instance, has linked famous tourist attractions in the region, including the Tianchi Lake scenic area in Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Kanas scenic area in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, enabling tourists to feast their eyes on the beauty of the region.

"Tourist-dedicated train services are based on the classic landscape, scenic spots and historical sites, and folk customs of famous tourist cities, and often have carefully selected destinations and well-designed routes. That better serves tourists," Tang said.

To satisfy the diverse needs of tourists, operators of tourist-dedicated trains have improved the interiors and facilities of their trains.

Some tourist trains have featured cars that function as a bar and a recreation room. The giant panda-themed tourist train running between Chengdu and Emeishan in southwest China's Sichuan Province is equipped with long tables by the window where tourists can enjoy the view, as well as special cars for tourists to enjoy mahjong.

