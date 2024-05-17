Chinese white dolphins spotted in Leizhou Bay

Ecns.cn) 13:51, May 17, 2024

Chinese white dolphins frolic in Leizhou Bay, Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, May 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Mao Jianjun)

Hailed as "mermaids" and "giant pandas in the sea," this endangered species is under the national first-class protection in China. Leizhou Bay was listed as a Chinese white dolphin natural reserve area in Zhanjiang in 2007. Currently, Zhanjiang is home to the world's second-largest group of Chinese white dolphins.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)