Chinese coast guard encounters school of dolphins
(People's Daily App) 15:48, October 10, 2023
The Chinese coast guard encountered over 100 dolphins by the sides of their ship while carrying out a regular patrol mission in the waters near the Sanya Bay in Hainan Province on Friday. The dolphins were diving and chasing each other, creating a spectacular scene. The coast guard vessel "Qianzhou" then lowered its speed and escorted the dolphins to a safe area.
