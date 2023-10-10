Chinese coast guard encounters school of dolphins

(People's Daily App) 15:48, October 10, 2023

The Chinese coast guard encountered over 100 dolphins by the sides of their ship while carrying out a regular patrol mission in the waters near the Sanya Bay in Hainan Province on Friday. The dolphins were diving and chasing each other, creating a spectacular scene. The coast guard vessel "Qianzhou" then lowered its speed and escorted the dolphins to a safe area.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)