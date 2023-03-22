Home>>
Dolphins frolic near Ningbo
(People's Daily App) 15:50, March 22, 2023
Fishermen film a pod of dolphins on Tuesday in waters off the coast of Xiangshan, Ningbo in East China's Zhejiang Province.
Maybe the dolphins were grabbing a sneak preview of the Hangzhou Asian Games, internet users joked.
Xiangshan will be hosting the sailing and beach volleyball events at the September 23-October 8 games.
(Video source: Ningbo Evening News)
