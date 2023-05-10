Chinese white dolphins appear in waters of SE China's Xiamen
Several Chinese white dolphins appeared in the waters near Gulangyu Island of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province on May 5.
Photo shows three Chinese white dolphins in waters near Gulangyu Island of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of Xiamen Media Group)
The rare species are under first-class state protection in China, and are dubbed as the "Panda of the Sea.” They usually inhabit at a depth of more than 15 meters near the coast.
They appear in waters off Xiamen all year long, and are frequently sighted from March to September. A staff member of the city’s natural resources and planning bureau said as the ecological environment of waters of Xiamen has improved, the population of the animal has expanded.
