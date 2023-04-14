Languages

Dolphins swim freely in the East China Sea

(People's Daily App) 15:29, April 14, 2023

In the waters of the East China Sea off the coast of Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, a cruise ship encountered a group of dolphins with dozens of them jumping freely.

