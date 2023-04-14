Home>>
Dolphins swim freely in the East China Sea
(People's Daily App) 15:29, April 14, 2023
In the waters of the East China Sea off the coast of Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, a cruise ship encountered a group of dolphins with dozens of them jumping freely.
(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dolphins frolic near Ningbo
- Dolphins spotted in Xisha waters
- Xiamen locals spot Chinese white dolphins more frequently off coast thanks to efforts to protect the species
- Rare Chinese white dolphins spotted in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
- Sousa chinensis under first-class national protection embraces a newcomer in S China’s Guangxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.