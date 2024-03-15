Casual encounter with Chinese white dolphins by China Coast Guard

(People's Daily App) 16:37, March 15, 2024

The China Coast Guard recently came across over 10 Chinese white dolphins cruising near the Pearl River estuary in South China's Guangdong Province. They escorted the adorable mammals out of the crowded navigable area. The Chinese white dolphin is a national first-class protected species and a "living indicator" to measure the marine ecological environment.

(Produced by Liu Haozhe and Intern Liu Lifeng)

