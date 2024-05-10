Artisans showcase handicrafts in national vocational skills competition in SW China
This combo photo shows Zhang Jing making weaving products in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This combo photo shows Ding Lanying making embroidery of the Yi ethnic group in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This combo photo shows Wang Chunyan making Wuyu embroidery in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This combo photo shows Sun Yaqing making a weaving product in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This combo photo shows Wei Qinghua making embroidery of the Dong ethnic group in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This combo photo shows Qu Xiujie making a weaving product in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This combo photo shows Tan Sujuan making a weaving product in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Ancient wisdom: Lu Ban locking puzzles
- Trending in China | Twisting sticks: Versatile creations for all
- Pic story of artisan of lacquer carving in Beijing
- Trending in China | The crystallization of traditional handcrafted art: Flower-wrapping
- Handmade dolls bring fortunes to local residents in SW China's county
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.