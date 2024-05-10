Artisans showcase handicrafts in national vocational skills competition in SW China

Xinhua) 10:01, May 10, 2024

This combo photo shows Zhang Jing making weaving products in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This combo photo shows Ding Lanying making embroidery of the Yi ethnic group in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This combo photo shows Wang Chunyan making Wuyu embroidery in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This combo photo shows Sun Yaqing making a weaving product in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This combo photo shows Wei Qinghua making embroidery of the Dong ethnic group in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This combo photo shows Qu Xiujie making a weaving product in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This combo photo shows Tan Sujuan making a weaving product in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2024. During a national vocational skills competition held recently in Guiyang, 52 artisans from across the country gather to bring diverse handicrafts to the audience. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

