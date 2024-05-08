China calls for efforts to relaunch political process in Abyei

Xinhua) 08:35, May 08, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for efforts to relaunch the political process in Abyei, a territory contested by Sudan and South Sudan.

The armed conflict in Sudan has had a multifaceted impact on the situation in Abyei. The massive influx of refugees has exacerbated the humanitarian challenges and competition for resources, thus impeding the Abyei political process, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"China expects that Sudan will end the conflict soon and resume dialogue and cooperation with South Sudan at an early date, so as to lay the basis for relaunching the Abyei political process," Dai said at the UN Security Council briefing on Abyei.

China commends and supports the United Nations, the African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in their efforts to resolve the Abyei issue, he said.

Intercommunal conflict is still the main security problem in Abyei. China supports the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in working according to its mandate to diffuse differences through dialogue, so as to achieve peaceful coexistence of communities, said Dai.

China commends UNISFA for its tremendous efforts in overcoming challenges and maintaining peace and stability in Abyei. China hopes Sudan and South Sudan will work closely with UNISFA, provide it with the greatest possible protection, and help facilitate equipment transportation, logistical supplies, and personnel safety, he said.

At the end of last year, the fourth batch of Chinese peacekeeping helicopter units was successfully deployed in Abyei. China is ready to work with the international community to make further contributions to the peace and stability in the region, he said.

