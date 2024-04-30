China supports UN mission in providing constructive electoral assistance in South Sudan

UNITED NATIONS, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China backs the UN mission's efforts to provide constructive electoral assistance in South Sudan, Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said Monday.

"China supports the efforts of UNMISS (the United Nations Mission in South Sudan) by taking into account the actual situation and specific needs of the country to provide constructive electoral assistance to South Sudan," said Dai in his explanation of the vote on the UN Security Council draft resolution extending the mandate of UNMISS.

"In doing so, it should fully respect the sovereignty and ownership of South Sudan and consult with South Sudan fully to avoid imposing external solutions and unrealistic standards," said Dai.

"As a major troop-contributing country to UNMISS, China has always actively participated in the work of the mission and stays committed to making greater contributions to the realization of the lasting peace and stability in South Sudan," said Dai.

"China supports UNMISS in fulfilling its mandate. However, the draft resolution that has just been voted on puts undue pressure on the Government of South Sudan in many ways, and the arrangements for UNMISS mandate are out of touch with reality, which compelled China to abstain from the vote," Dai added.

The ambassador criticized the draft resolution for its approach towards South Sudan's internal affairs, particularly regarding the upcoming general elections.

"The draft resolution makes harsh accusations against the Government of South Sudan on issues such as general elections and even judges the internal affairs of South Sudan, which clearly goes beyond reasonable limits," he explained.

Dai noted that South Sudan, having recently achieved statehood, lacks the experience needed to organize general elections effectively.

He further argued that UNMISS should offer "constructive electoral assistance to South Sudan, taking into account the actual situation and specific needs of the country."

He emphasized that such efforts "should fully respect the sovereignty and ownership of South Sudan and consult with South Sudan fully to avoid imposing external solutions and unrealistic standards."

Addressing the responsibility of peacekeeping missions, Dai said, "The primary responsibility for the protection of civilians rests with the country concerned, and peacekeeping missions should not overstep their mandate and overemphasize the use of force."

He highlighted concerns over the push to grant UNMISS an offensive mandate, saying it "will not only put peacekeepers at risk, but also will ultimately jeopardize the mission's cooperation with South Sudan."

Dai expressed disappointment over the handling of the resolution's drafting process. "During consultations, China has put forward reasonable amendments on issues such as climate change, human rights, and UNMISS assessment of the protection of civilians. However, the penholder did not listen with care nor took them on board," he said.

He criticized the process as hasty and uncooperative, adding, "It placed the draft in blue to vote on even when there were still divergences. We are concerned about such a practice, which is not conducive to promoting consensus or maintaining the council's unity."

Dai emphasized that "the penholdership is not a privilege, but a responsibility," urging the penholder to remain "inclusive, objective, and impartial, fully listen to the views of the countries concerned, and address the legitimate concerns of all parties."

