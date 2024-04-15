1st section of Chinese-built modern road facilitates transportation in South Sudan

Xinhua) 09:07, April 15, 2024

A vehicle and motorbikes run on the road of Juba-Terekeka section of the Juba-Rumbek highway Project in Terekeka County, South Sudan, on April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

The Juba-Rumbek highway Project, undertaken by China's Shandong Hi-Speed Co. Ltd (SDHS), is divided into four sections according to the contract between China and South Sudan. The first section, approximately 63 kilometers long from Juba to Terekeka, has been completed and opened to traffic in June 2022, with an official ceremony held in December 2022 to mark its opening.

