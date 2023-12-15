China calls on South Sudanese parties to create conditions for elections

Xinhua) 13:28, December 15, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday called on the South Sudanese parties to create conditions for elections in December 2024.

South Sudan has made a series of important strides in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement, the enactment of electoral laws, and the reorganization of state institutions. The general elections scheduled for December 2024 are critical to its national development and stability, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"China calls on all parties in South Sudan to put the interests of the country and its people first, and resolve differences through dialogue and consultations, so as to create conditions conducive to the holding of general elections," he told the Security Council.

China supports the UN Mission in South Sudan, together with the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, in continuing to support the political process in South Sudan, he added.

Against the backdrop of the more complex and grave developments around South Sudan, the international community should fully understand and respect the national conditions and the status quo of South Sudan, have patience in the political process in the country, respect the sovereignty and ownership of the country, and avoid externally imposed solutions, said Dai.

The arms embargo imposed by the Security Council has had a negative impact on the security capacity-building of South Sudan for a long time. There is a need to respond to the calls of South Sudan and African countries for the council to lift the sanctions as soon as possible, he said.

The humanitarian, poverty reduction and development challenges in South Sudan are daunting. The international community, especially traditional donors, must step up their efforts in assistance to prevent the situation from deteriorating. It should be noted that the development and management of South Sudan's petroleum resources is an internal affair of South Sudan and should be free from interference by countries outside the region, he said.

Over the years, China has actively participated in UN peacekeeping operations in South Sudan. China stands ready to work with the international community to continue to contribute to the peaceful development of South Sudan, said Dai.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)