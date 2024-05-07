China Chic Finds | Uniquely shaped ice pops offer visual, delectable feast

People's Daily Online) 16:51, May 07, 2024

Photo shows an ice pop held in front of its prototype -- the Yanghu Water Street in Changsha, Hunan province. (Photo/Xinhua)

During the May Day holiday, which lasted from May 1 to 5, myriads of people across China opted to embark on journeys near and far with their friends and family to enjoy their leisure time.

Data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed China saw about 295 million domestic tourist trips during the holiday, up 7.6 percent year on year and 28.2 percent from the same period in 2019. Some domestic hotspots witnessed an influx of visitors during the vacation period.

It has become a common practice for many tourists to enjoy ice pops in the shape of Chinese buildings, flowers or artifacts, and have taken photos with corresponding tourist attractions as the background.

The creative combination of scenery, culture and ice pops adds more pleasure to the tour.

