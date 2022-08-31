Chinese spirit brand Moutai opens ice cream shop in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:37, August 31, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2022 shows the three flavors of Moutai ice cream sold at a shop in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/ Jia Tianyong)

Chinese spirit brand Moutai opened its first ice cream shop in Beijing on Monday.

The ice cream has become an internet sensation and is being sought by a large number of consumers across China.

