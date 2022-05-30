Cutest 'angry bird' shaped ice cream lures tourists in Shanxi

Ecns.cn) 16:36, May 30, 2022

A visitor holds a newly introduced ice pop in shape of an angry bird-like Xiao You, a wine vessel in late Shang dynasty (B.C.1675 - 1029) in Shanxi Museum, Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, May 30, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junjie)

Photo shows the model of an ice pop in shape of an angry bird-like Xiao You, a wine vessel in late Shang dynasty (B.C.1675 - 1029) in Shanxi Museum, Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, May 30, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junjie)

