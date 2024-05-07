Home>>
At least 20 killed in Israeli attacks on Rafah in Gaza -- state agency
(Xinhua) 16:10, May 07, 2024
GAZA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- At least 20 people were killed in Israel's continuous attacks on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip since Tuesday morning, Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported.
