At least 20 killed in Israeli attacks on Rafah in Gaza -- state agency

Xinhua) 16:10, May 07, 2024

GAZA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- At least 20 people were killed in Israel's continuous attacks on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip since Tuesday morning, Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported.

