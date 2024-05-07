Home>>
Israeli army storms Rafah border crossing in Gaza -- sources
(Xinhua) 14:55, May 07, 2024
GAZA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli army on Tuesday stormed the Rafah border crossing in the south of the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Israeli warplanes strike Gaza's Rafah
- Israel says "will continue" attacks on Rafah after Hamas accepts truce proposal
- Pro-Palestinian protesters seen in encampment on Vancouver campus of University of British Columbia
- Egyptian president urges "more efforts" by concerned parties to reach Gaza truce
- Palestinian president hails efforts of Egypt, Qatar for Gaza ceasefire deal
- UN human rights chief denounces Israel's orders to relocate Palestinians from Rafah inhumane
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.