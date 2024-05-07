Languages

Israeli army storms Rafah border crossing in Gaza -- sources

(Xinhua) 14:55, May 07, 2024

GAZA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli army on Tuesday stormed the Rafah border crossing in the south of the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

