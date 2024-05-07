Israeli warplanes strike Gaza's Rafah

Xinhua) 09:48, May 07, 2024

People leave their home in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on May 6, 2024. Israel's military said on Monday night that it was carrying out large-scale airstrikes in Gaza's southernmost city Rafah. Earlier in the day, Israel said it had asked civilians to evacuate from eastern Rafah ahead of a planned ground assault. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Israel's military said on Monday night that it was carrying out large-scale airstrikes in Gaza's southernmost city Rafah.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is currently conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in southern Gaza," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Israel said it had asked civilians to evacuate from eastern Rafah ahead of a planned ground assault.

