Israeli army urges Palestinians to evacuate eastern Rafah ahead of planned offensive

Xinhua) 15:33, May 06, 2024

GAZA/JERUSALEM, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli army on Monday ordered Palestinian residents to evacuate the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza's southernmost city Rafah, ahead of a planned offensive in the area.

Avichai Adraee, the spokesperson of the Israeli army, said in a press statement that "for all people who live in the neighborhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Jeneina, Tabba Zaraa, and Al-Byouk in the Rafah area in blocks 10-16, 28, and 270, the army will work with extreme force against terrorist organizations there."

He added that anyone who is near terrorist organizations is putting their lives and the lives of their families at risk, and urged them to evacuate these areas immediately to avoid any danger to their lives.

He said that the army is expanding the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi, which includes field hospitals, tents, food, water, medicines, and other supplies.

The army, cooperating with international organizations and other countries, also allowed the expansion of humanitarian aid that is brought into the Strip, said Adraee.

The operation in eastern Rafah will move forward gradually based on the ongoing assessment of the situation that will take place throughout, said Adraee, adding that the army will distribute leaflets, send SMS messages and conduct phone calls, as well as broadcast information through Arab media.

The Israeli military noted in a statement that it will continue pursuing Hamas "everywhere in Gaza" until all the hostages that they are holding are back home.

Israel considers Rafah the last major stronghold of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Located in the southernmost part of the Strip, Rafah shelters approximately 1.2 million Palestinians.

Israel has launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, following Hamas's surprise attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

