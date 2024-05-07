Home>>
China Cultural Center in Paris promotes exchanges, mutual understanding
(People's Daily Online) 16:02, May 07, 2024
(Intern Wang Lin contributed to this story.)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Medal honors Merieux Foundation president's decades-long bond with China
- 60 years of friendship
- Fujian Navy Yard: a witness to China-France exchanges
- Xi urges China, France to jointly promote equitable, orderly multipolarization of the world
- Xi welcomes Macron to visit China again
- Xi says China expects over 10,000 French students in 3 years
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.