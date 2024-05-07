China urges U.S. to stop stepping on red line on Taiwan question: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:29, May 07, 2024

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday said that to play the "Taiwan card" is to drive oneself into the wall, and supporting Taiwan will inevitably backfire, urging the United States to stop stepping on China's baseline and red line on the Taiwan question in any way.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to relevant statement by Mark Lambert, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and China Coordinator, regarding Resolution 2758 and the Taiwan question.

Lin said Lambert's remarks are a total distortion of the resolution and facts. They misrepresent the history, and tread upon the international law and basic norms of international relations. "It is shocking and outrageous that a U.S. State Department official overseeing China-U.S. relations would speak so irresponsibly and brazenly tell and spread lies. The Chinese side has strongly protested to the U.S. side on those remarks."

Lin went on to point out that there is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This is an undeniable fact, a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations.

UNGA Resolution 2758 resolved once and for all politically, legally and procedurally the issue of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, at the UN. The resolution also made clear that there can only be one seat representing China at the UN and precluded the possibility of "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," said Lin.

The UN is an intergovernmental international organization composed of sovereign states, Lin said, adding that Taiwan, a province of China, has no basis, reason or right to join the UN or its relevant agencies. "This is stipulated in the UN Charter and is the principle that all UN member states must follow and an obligation that they should fulfill."

The United States deliberately distorted UNGA's Resolution 2758 and propagated the narrative of so-called "Taiwan's meaningful participation in the UN system" to hollow out the one-China principle, embolden and support "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, and serve its pernicious aim of suppressing China, said Lin.

"Such an attempt to turn back the wheel of history and ignore global opinion will only be resisted and opposed by the international force for justice and will not succeed," he added.

