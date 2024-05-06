U.S.-China energy forum held in Houston to foster cooperation

Xinhua) 15:54, May 06, 2024

HOUSTON, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of Chinese and U.S. entrepreneurs gathered here at a forum on Sunday to foster future cooperation amid challenges in both traditional and new energy fields.

Addressing the 10th China-U.S. Energy Enterprise Cooperation Forum, U.S. Congressman Al Green, who has represented Texas' 9th congressional district since 2005, welcomed Chinese energy entrepreneurs to visit Texas and the United States in his remarks.

"I believe that you are coming to a country traversing some great distance, (which) is going to make a difference," Green said. "Now, your reason for being here is exceedingly important because aside from the energy aspect of it, which is very important, there is another reason -- people-to-people relationships make great relationships for countries."

The veteran lawmaker said the forum offers "an opportunity to build a bridge to span the chasms that can separate us so that we may have better opportunities to do business with each other."

Zhang Guanjun, secretary-general of China Petroleum & Petrochemical Equipment Industry Association, said he hoped the forum would serve as a venue not only to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the energy industries, but also to strengthen cooperation between Chinese and U.S. energy firms.

As many as 108 entrepreneurs from 65 Chinese and American companies attended the half-day forum, according to the organizer.

