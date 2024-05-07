China's special envoy for climate change to visit U.S.
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's special envoy for climate change Liu Zhenmin will lead a delegation to the United States from May 7 to 16 for talks with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Podesta, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Tuesday.
Guided by the consensus of the two heads of state, the two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on the Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing Cooperation to Address the Climate Crisis and other consensus, as well as on promoting China-U.S. climate cooperation to achieve practical results, according to the ministry.
Liu will also talk with relevant parties of the United Nations and local governments and think tanks of the United States on tackling climate change and other issues, the ministry said.
