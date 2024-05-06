Macron says EU refuses logic of decoupling, welcomes Chinese investment

Xinhua) 21:42, May 06, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the European Union (EU) refuses the logic of decoupling, welcomes investment and cooperation by Chinese companies in Europe, and hopes for stronger cooperation between the EU and China.

Macron made the remarks at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace.

