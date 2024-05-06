Xi says China-EU cooperation is complementary, mutually beneficial in essence

Xinhua) 21:00, May 06, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The cooperation between China and the European Union (EU) is complementary and mutually beneficial in essence, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.

Xi made the remarks at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace.

