Xi says China-EU cooperation is complementary, mutually beneficial in essence
(Xinhua) 21:00, May 06, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The cooperation between China and the European Union (EU) is complementary and mutually beneficial in essence, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.
Xi made the remarks at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace.
