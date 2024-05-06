Home>>
Von der Leyen says good ties with China important for EU
(Xinhua) 21:41, May 06, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that it is important that the European Union (EU) maintains good relations with China, and this will determine whether global challenges such as climate change and the Ukraine crisis can be better addressed.
Von der Leyen made the remarks at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)
