Von der Leyen says good ties with China important for EU

Xinhua) 21:41, May 06, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that it is important that the European Union (EU) maintains good relations with China, and this will determine whether global challenges such as climate change and the Ukraine crisis can be better addressed.

Von der Leyen made the remarks at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace.

