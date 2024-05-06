Home>>
Xi attends welcome ceremony held by Macron
(Xinhua) 21:14, May 06, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday attended a welcome ceremony held by French President Emmanuel Macron.
