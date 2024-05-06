92 telecom, online fraud suspects handed over to China by Myanmar

Xinhua) 20:22, May 06, 2024

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Monday said 92 Chinese nationals suspected of telecom and online fraud have been transferred from Myanmar to China.

Since last year, the MPS has deepened law enforcement cooperation with Myanmar police to combat telecom and online fraud crimes, with a total of 49,000 Chinese suspects handed over to the Chinese side, according to the MPS.

Currently, this batch of 92 suspects along with the relevant evidence and items have been repatriated back to China.

The MPS has pledged more efforts to enhance international and border law enforcement cooperation to intensify the fight against such crimes.

