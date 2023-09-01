Chinese, Indonesian police dismantle massive cross-border fraud ring

Xinhua) 11:08, September 01, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Indonesian police authorities have jointly dismantled a massive crime ring involving cross-border cyber and wire fraud, said China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Thursday.

A total of 88 criminal suspects were arrested as a result of the action, according to the MPS.

Before the action, the MPS coordinated local police forces to conduct in-depth investigations and analyses into many sextortion cases. The result showed that the fraudsters behind these cases are based in Indonesia and clarified some of their identities.

In late August, the MPS dispatched a task force to Indonesia and launched a cooperation campaign with the Indonesian police against cyber and wire fraud, which led to the successful action.

Upon preliminary investigation afterward, over 40 sextortion cases reported in many localities in China were perpetrated by the crime ring. Further case investigations are underway.

The MPS pledged to maintain a tough stance against cross-border cyber and wire fraud and intensify international cooperation in police enforcement.

