Over 180,000 prosecuted in China for financial fraud since 2018

Xinhua) 15:42, June 13, 2023

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Since 2018, procuratorial organs across China have filed charges against more than 180,000 people suspected of committing financial fraud and disrupting the financial management order.

More than 110,000 people were prosecuted for illegal fundraising during this period, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Tuesday.

The SPP published three guiding cases recently as part of efforts to prevent and defuse financial risks. The cases involve illegal fundraising, currency counterfeiting and illegal business operations, all featuring new types of financial crimes.

The SPP said prosecutors will stringently crack down on offenses committed online and in the name of "financial innovation."

