China detains over 240 in online, telecom fraud crackdown

Xinhua) 13:54, December 15, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- China has detained more than half of the suspects on its wanted list of leaders and key members of fraud gangs, six months after it launched a campaign against emerging criminal activities in telecom network and cyberspace.

More than 240 leaders and key members of telecom and online fraud gangs have been captured so far, with 10 of the 12 such suspects on the class-A arrest warrant already seized, the Ministry of Public Security said on Wednesday, adding that the remaining suspects are still being pursued.

Of the 240 detained, prosecutors have approved the arrest of more than 150 and prosecuted more than 80, according to the ministry.

China launched the crackdown in June, with an inter-ministerial joint conference putting more than 470 gang leaders and key members on their wanted list.

Chinese prosecutors and police have strengthened cooperation in recent years to clamp down on telecom and online fraud and related criminal activities to safeguard social order and protect the rights and interests of the public.

